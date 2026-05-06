Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:09
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with German company John Deere Walldorf International GmbH.

    According to Report, the document was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held at the Baku Expo Center.

    The memorandum envisions the expansion of strategic cooperation in agriculture, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the promotion of modern solutions in the agricultural sector.

    Within the same event, an official ceremony was also held for the signing of the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security with the Ministry of Agriculture.

    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
    Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company

    Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture John Deere Walldorf International GmbH
    Photo
    KTN ABŞ şirkəti ilə strateji əməkdaşlığa dair Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Photo
    Минсельхоз подписал с немецкой компанией меморандум о стратегическом сотрудничестве

    Latest News

    15:39

    AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

    Energy
    15:33

    Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in Ukraine

    Region
    15:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospects

    Business
    15:13

    Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21

    Energy
    15:05

    Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic Zone

    AIC
    15:00

    Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026

    Military
    14:39

    CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemes

    Finance
    14:36

    Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo Bank

    Finance
    14:32

    Mirzoyan: Armenia–Türkiye dialogue 'excellent,' matured for positive outcomes

    Region
    All News Feed