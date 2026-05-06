Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry signs strategic cooperation memorandum with German company
AIC
- 06 May, 2026
- 13:09
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with German company John Deere Walldorf International GmbH.
According to Report, the document was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held at the Baku Expo Center.
The memorandum envisions the expansion of strategic cooperation in agriculture, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the promotion of modern solutions in the agricultural sector.
Within the same event, an official ceremony was also held for the signing of the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security with the Ministry of Agriculture.
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