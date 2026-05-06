Türkiye to further expand defense industry cooperation with Azerbaijan, vice president says
Military
- 06 May, 2026
- 13:18
Türkiye plans to further strengthen its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the defense industry sector, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in comments to journalists, according to Report.
"In this context, we have strong ties in all areas, and our alliance relationship will go beyond strategic partnership. In addition, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are closely connected in the field of defense industry. We will continue to develop this cooperation," Yılmaz said.
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