Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Türkiye to further expand defense industry cooperation with Azerbaijan, vice president says

    Military
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:18
    Türkiye to further expand defense industry cooperation with Azerbaijan, vice president says

    Türkiye plans to further strengthen its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the defense industry sector, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in comments to journalists, according to Report.

    "In this context, we have strong ties in all areas, and our alliance relationship will go beyond strategic partnership. In addition, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are closely connected in the field of defense industry. We will continue to develop this cooperation," Yılmaz said.

    Cevdet Yilmaz defense industry Türkiye
    Cevdet Yılmaz: Azərbaycanla müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində əməkdaşlığımızı daha da inkişaf etdirəcəyik
    Йылмаз: Турция продолжит развивать сотрудничество с Азербайджаном в оборонной сфере

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