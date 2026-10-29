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    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding legal cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 18:46
    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding legal cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Kenya have discussed legal cooperation during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and a delegation led by his Kenyan counterpart, Renson Mulele Ingonga.

    The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that the discussions covered developing bilateral ties, expanding legal cooperation between prosecution services and implementing the memorandum of understanding signed in September 2024.

    Aliyev said giving cooperation a stronger practical focus, arranging reciprocal visits and exchanging experience would contribute to developing relations between the two countries' relevant institutions.

    Ingonga thanked Azerbaijan's prosecution service for its support within international and regional events, including on matters concerning the International Association of Prosecutors' Africa and Indian Ocean region. He emphasized the importance of developing professional ties between the institutions.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss expanding legal cooperation

    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Kenya
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Keniya arasında hüquqi əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Кения обсудили расширение правового сотрудничества
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    44 filmi

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