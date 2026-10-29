Rock collapse kills two at Cappadocia open-air museum entrance

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Two people have died and one has been injured after rocks collapsed at the entrance to an open-air museum in Göreme, in the Cappadocia region of Türkiye's Nevşehir province.

Report informs, citing Haber Global, that gendarmerie, police, medical and search-and-rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. An emergency command center was established in the area.

The injured person was hospitalized. Search-and-rescue operations are continuing at the site.