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Azerbaijan imported 617 metric tons of fresh or dried avocados worth $1.9 million in January–August 2026.

According to Report's calculations based on State Statistical Committee data, imports declined by 5.5% in value and 1.1% in volume compared with the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 412 tons from Peru worth $1.36 million, up 46% in volume and 43% in value year-on-year.

Imports from Israel totaled 82 tons worth $174,000, three times the year-earlier volume and 2.2 times the value.

Azerbaijan also purchased 40 tons from South Africa worth $120,000, down 49% in volume and 50% in value; 25 tons from Kenya worth $78,600, down 44% and 52%, respectively; and 21 tons from Lebanon worth $67,600, up 14.1% in volume and 0.1% in value.

This year, Azerbaijan imported avocados from Zimbabwe for the first time in 16 years, purchasing 0.9 tons worth $4,320. Publicly available official foreign trade statistics date back to 2011.