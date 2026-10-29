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    Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties and Turkic cooperation

    Region
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 18:49
    Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties and Turkic cooperation

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue to grow stronger.

    Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

    Mirziyoyev was also invited to the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Ərdoğan Mirziyoyevlə görüşdə TDT-nin güclənəcəyini bildirib
    Эрдоган на встрече с Мирзиёевым заявил об укреплении ОТГ
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