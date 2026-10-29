Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties and Turkic cooperation

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue to grow stronger.

Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Mirziyoyev was also invited to the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.