Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties and Turkic cooperation
Region
- 29 October, 2026
- 18:49
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue to grow stronger.
Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.
Mirziyoyev was also invited to the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.
Ərdoğan Mirziyoyevlə görüşdə TDT-nin güclənəcəyini bildirib
Эрдоган на встрече с Мирзиёевым заявил об укреплении ОТГ
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