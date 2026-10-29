Anar Imanov presents Azerbaijan's green transition achievements in Zagreb
- 29 October, 2026
- 18:28
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov has highlighted the country's green transition achievements and prospects for energy cooperation with the European Union during panel discussions at a conference held as part of the Zagreb Green Energy Fair 2026.
Report informs that the ambassador shared the details on X.
Imanov outlined Azerbaijan's progress in expanding renewable energy and its contribution to global efforts to combat climate change. He also discussed the current state and future prospects of energy cooperation with the EU, particularly Croatia.
The ambassador placed special emphasis on the Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project, highlighting its potential to strengthen regional energy connectivity and expand cooperation in green energy.
Was pleased to participate in the panel discussions at the Conference held as part of the Zagreb Green Energy Fair 2026. During the discussions, I highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in advancing the green transition, including the expansion of renewable energy, the country’s contribution to global efforts to combat climate change, and the current state and future prospects of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly with Croatia. I placed special focus on the Green Energy Corridor project (Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe) informing participants about the significant opportunities for strengthening regional energy connectivity and further expanding cooperation in the field of green energy.— Anar Imanov (@A_L_Imanov) October 29, 2026