Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov has highlighted the country's green transition achievements and prospects for energy cooperation with the European Union during panel discussions at a conference held as part of the Zagreb Green Energy Fair 2026.

Report informs that the ambassador shared the details on X.

Imanov outlined Azerbaijan's progress in expanding renewable energy and its contribution to global efforts to combat climate change. He also discussed the current state and future prospects of energy cooperation with the EU, particularly Croatia.

The ambassador placed special emphasis on the Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project, highlighting its potential to strengthen regional energy connectivity and expand cooperation in green energy.