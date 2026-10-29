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    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Spain's King Felipe VI

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 18:08
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Spain's King Felipe VI

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Spain's King Felipe VI.

    Report informs that the letter reads:

    "Your Majesty,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the numerous casualties and injuries resulting from the collision of passenger trains in the province of Toledo.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to You, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire people of Spain over this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

    Ilham Aliyev Condolence letter King Felipe VI
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    Президент Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования Королю Испании Филиппу VI
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