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    Azerbaijan's potato exports rise 9.1% in January–September

    Business
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 17:56
    Azerbaijan's potato exports rise 9.1% in January–September

    Azerbaijan exported 77,400 metric tons of potatoes in January–September 2026.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were valued at $29.7 million.

    Export volume increased by 6,400 tons, or 9.1%, compared with the same period last year, while export value rose by $1.5 million, or 5.3%.

    Potato exports accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $37.211 billion in the first nine months, up 5.2% year-on-year.

    Exports accounted for $23.865 billion and imports for $13.346 billion. Exports increased by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

    The resulting trade surplus totaled $10.519 billion, 5.7 times the year-earlier figure.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Potato exports Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan 9 ayda kartof ixracından 30 milyon dollar qazanc əldə edib
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