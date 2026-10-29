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Azerbaijan exported 77,400 metric tons of potatoes in January–September 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were valued at $29.7 million.

Export volume increased by 6,400 tons, or 9.1%, compared with the same period last year, while export value rose by $1.5 million, or 5.3%.

Potato exports accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $37.211 billion in the first nine months, up 5.2% year-on-year.

Exports accounted for $23.865 billion and imports for $13.346 billion. Exports increased by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

The resulting trade surplus totaled $10.519 billion, 5.7 times the year-earlier figure.