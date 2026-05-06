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    Armenian speaker signals readiness to visit Azerbaijan if invited

    Region
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:30
    Armenian speaker signals readiness to visit Azerbaijan if invited

    Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan has reiterated his readiness to visit Azerbaijan, provided he receives an official invitation, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    "I am also ready to visit Azerbaijan when the opportunity arises, if I am invited. I invite my counterpart (Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova) to visit Yerevan," he told journalists.

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