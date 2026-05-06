Uzbekistan's Samarkand has hosted a presentation of the Japanese city of Nagoya, which will host the 60th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to a Report correspondent from Samarkand, the anniversary meeting is scheduled for May 2-5, 2027.

The key theme of the event is "Forging Partnership, Driving Transformation." The presentation emphasized that countries in the region have recently been experiencing increasing uncertainty due to the increasing frequency of natural disasters, health crises, and intensifying geopolitical tensions. Under these circumstances, development challenges are becoming increasingly complex, and expectations for ADB's activities continue to rise year after year.

Nagoya is one of Japan's fastest-growing cities. The city has been recognized as a global hub for industrial production and innovation, supporting value chains across Asia and beyond. The region boasts excellent transportation infrastructure, a rich historical and cultural heritage, and established traditions of hospitality. Japan has long been contributing to the region's shared challenges, leveraging its advanced technological developments, accumulated experience in earthquake and tsunami response, and private sector capabilities, including high-quality infrastructure development.