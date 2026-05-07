Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.05.2026)
Finance
- 07 May, 2026
- 09:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
101.27
|
- 6.90
|
40.42
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
95.08
|
- 5.49
|
37.66
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,694.30
|
37.30
|
353.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,910.59
|
612.34
|
1,847.30
|
S&P 500
|
7,365.12
|
105.90
|
519.62
|
Nasdaq
|
25,838.94
|
512.82
|
2,596.95
|
Nikkei
|
59,513.12
|
0.00
|
9,173.64
|
Dax
|
24,918.69
|
516.99
|
428.28
|
FTSE 100
|
10,438.66
|
219.55
|
507.28
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,299.42
|
237.11
|
149.92
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,160.17
|
48.01
|
191.33
|
Bist 100
|
14,917.43
|
421.66
|
3,655.91
|
RTS
|
1,102.42
|
- 3.21
|
- 11.71
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1752
|
0.0022
|
0.0007
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3598
|
0.0014
|
0.0125
|
JPY/USD
|
156.3900
|
- 0.1400
|
- 0.0600
|
RUB/USD
|
74.7629
|
- 0.6759
|
- 3.9871
|
TRY/USD
|
45.2133
|
- 0.0161
|
2.2571
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8167
|
- 0.0024
|
- 0.1723
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