Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 09:05
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.05.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    101.27

    - 6.90

    40.42

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    95.08

    - 5.49

    37.66

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,694.30

    37.30

    353.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,910.59

    612.34

    1,847.30

    S&P 500

    7,365.12

    105.90

    519.62

    Nasdaq

    25,838.94

    512.82

    2,596.95

    Nikkei

    59,513.12

    0.00

    9,173.64

    Dax

    24,918.69

    516.99

    428.28

    FTSE 100

    10,438.66

    219.55

    507.28

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,299.42

    237.11

    149.92

    Shanghai Composite

    4,160.17

    48.01

    191.33

    Bist 100

    14,917.43

    421.66

    3,655.91

    RTS

    1,102.42

    - 3.21

    - 11.71

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1752

    0.0022

    0.0007

    USD/GBP

    1.3598

    0.0014

    0.0125

    JPY/USD

    156.3900

    - 0.1400

    - 0.0600

    RUB/USD

    74.7629

    - 0.6759

    - 3.9871

    TRY/USD

    45.2133

    - 0.0161

    2.2571

    CNY/USD

    6.8167

    - 0.0024

    - 0.1723
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.05.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.05.2026)

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