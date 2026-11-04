Azerbaijan to increase AZAL subsidy by nearly 20% in 2027

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Azerbaijan plans to allocate 7.1 million manats ($4.2 million) in state budget subsidies to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in 2027, up 19.5% from this year.

According to Report, the allocation is included in the 2027 state budget package.

The document is being discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship today.

The subsidy is intended to cover losses incurred from operating flights to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the costs of providing travel concessions to persons with disabilities, participants in the Patriotic War and people equated with them when travelling by air to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).