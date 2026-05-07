WSJ: US seeks 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment

US President Donald Trump abruptly paused Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, citing progress in nuclear talks, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

"Now the Iranians are reviewing a US framework, which if accepted would lead to 30-day negotiations on a detailed agreement. From our discussions with senior officials, here's where US red lines stand in the talks:

The US says it needs Iran's attestation that it doesn't seek nuclear weapons; the dismantlement of the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan facilities; a ban on underground nuclear work; and on-demand inspections with penalties for violations. The US seeks a 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment and demands the handover of all enriched nuclear material," the newspaper said.