Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WSJ: US seeks 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 09:05
    WSJ: US seeks 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment

    US President Donald Trump abruptly paused Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, citing progress in nuclear talks, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

    "Now the Iranians are reviewing a US framework, which if accepted would lead to 30-day negotiations on a detailed agreement. From our discussions with senior officials, here's where US red lines stand in the talks:

    The US says it needs Iran's attestation that it doesn't seek nuclear weapons; the dismantlement of the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan facilities; a ban on underground nuclear work; and on-demand inspections with penalties for violations. The US seeks a 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment and demands the handover of all enriched nuclear material," the newspaper said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz Donald Trump nuclear talks uranium enrichment
    "WSJ": ABŞ İrandan uranın zənginləşdirilməsinə 20 illik moratorium tələb edir
    США требуют от Ирана отказа от обогащения урана на 20 лет

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