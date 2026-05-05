Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ADB to mobilize $50B for cross-border power grids in Asia-Pacific

    Energy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 17:29
    ADB to mobilize $50B for cross-border power grids in Asia-Pacific

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to mobilize $50 billion to strengthen regional energy connectivity.

    According to a Report correspondent from Samarkand, this was announced at the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

    The ADB plans to mobilize $50 billion by 2035, leveraging new financial instruments, policy support measures, and partnership mechanisms. The initiative aims to help countries build cross-border electricity networks in the most remote regions of the world to reduce energy costs, strengthen the reliability of energy systems, and increase clean energy trade.

    "The $50 billion Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative aims to build the infrastructure needed for a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous Asia-Pacific region. Countries that foster connectivity attract investment and cope better with crises than those that choose isolation. Connectivity is our answer to fragmentation," said ADB President Masato Kanda.

    Masato Kanda 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI)
    ADB Asiya-Sakit okean regionunda transsərhəd elektrik şəbəkələri üçün 50 milyard dollar ayıracaq
    АБР мобилизует $50 млрд для трансграничных электросетей в Азиатско-Тихоокеанском регионе

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