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    Azerbaijan, Georgia to sign memorandum on finance cooperation

    Finance
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 19:09
    Azerbaijan, Georgia to sign memorandum on finance cooperation

    Azerbaijan's and Georgia's finance ministries have agreed to prepare and sign a memorandum on cooperation, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani side.

    According to the information, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev and his Georgian counterpart, Lasha Khutsishvili. The meeting emphasized the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries and noted that the Intergovernmental Commission is an important platform for coordinating bilateral cooperation and developing priority areas within the framework of institutional cooperation.

    Babayev said cooperation in transport and transit, particularly the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and other logistics routes within the Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe, makes an important contribution to expanding regional trade and strengthening the resilience of supply chains. He stressed the importance of strengthening coordination on transit policy in this area.

    He also touched on strategic regional energy projects, saying that the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor and the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria energy corridor are important for deepening regional cooperation. He said accelerating the implementation of these projects and attracting international financing are among the priority areas.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on reforms in public finance, strengthening fiscal sustainability, public-private partnership mechanisms and cooperation with international financial institutions. The importance of strengthening coordination on regional projects was also emphasized.

    Lasha Khutsishvili Sahil Babayev cooperation opportunities Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın maliyyə nazirlikləri Əməkdaşlıq Memorandumu imzalayacaq

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