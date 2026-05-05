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    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 19:24
    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Informal sanctions against Baykar after the Karabakh War accelerated the development of local production, while these difficulties pushed Türkiye to advance the process of meeting its own arms needs, Report informs.

    Selcuk Bayraktar, chief technology officer (CTO) of Baykar, made the remarks to journalists on the sidelines of SAHA 2026, according to Report's correspondent in Türkiye.

    He said the development of modern warfare technologies has significantly increased the role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield.

    "The concept of war has changed significantly in recent years. In particular, it has become possible to conduct military operations from greater distances and in a safer manner. Türkiye has already become one of the world's leading UAV manufacturers, and new weapons systems developed with domestic capabilities contribute to the country's strategic independence," Bayraktar said.

    Bayraktar also emphasized that the process of strengthening Türkiye's defense capabilities with more advanced technologies will continue in the future.

    Baykar Company Selcuk Bayraktar defense industry Türkiye
    Bayraqdar: Qarabağ savaşından sonra "Baykar"a yönələn sanksiyalar istehsalı xeyli sürətləndirdi

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