Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US says Iran attacks have stranded over 1,550 vessels in Persian Gulf

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 19:19
    US says Iran attacks have stranded over 1,550 vessels in Persian Gulf

    More than 22,500 sailors aboard over 1,550 commercial vessels are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf and unable to continue moving as a result of Iran's attacks on the entire region, Report informs.

    US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine made the statement at a press conference at the Pentagon.

    According to him, since the latest ceasefire was declared, Iran has attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz nine times and seized two container ships. In addition, Tehran has struck US military personnel more than 10 times.

    Caine stressed that Iran is "weaponizing the global supply chain," creating threats to shipping in the strategically important region.

    He added that, in response, the United States is continuing its blockade of Iranian ports under Project Freedom by strengthening its military presence in the strait.

    Caine said the high-security zone in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz is currently being protected by US ground, naval and air forces.

    Dan Caine Escalation in Middle East Iran's attacks
    Den Keyn: Fars körfəzindəki 1 550 gəmidə ümumilikdə 22,5 min dənizçi blokadada qalıb
    Дэн Кейн: В Персидском заливе заблокированы 22,5 тыс. моряков на 1 550 судах

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