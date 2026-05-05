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    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 20:12
    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    An international scientific symposium titled "Ecological, Biological and Medical Aspects of Urban Planning: A Sustainable and Healthy Urban Environment" will be held in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    The symposium, jointly organized by the Molecular Biology Institute under the Ministry of Science and Education and ANAS' Department of Biological and Medical Sciences, is scheduled for September 24.

    The event aims to analyze the interaction between the ecological, biological and medical components of the urban environment based on modern scientific approaches. It also seeks to create a platform for discussing international scientific experience and innovative research results, contributing to the development of scientifically grounded approaches and recommendations for forming a sustainable and healthy "green city" environment.

    urban planning ANAS
    Bakıda şəhərsalmanın ekoloji, bioloji və tibbi aspektlərinə dair elmi simpozium keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет научный симпозиум по формированию здоровой городской среды

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