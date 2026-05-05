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    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 19:58
    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Türkiye's new URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer has been displayed for the first time at the SAHA 2026 Defence, Aviation and Space Industry Exhibition, Report's correspondent informs from Türkiye.

    The military equipment was developed based on the engineering knowledge and experience gained from the BORAN howitzer.

    The 105 mm light towed BORAN howitzer, which achieved export success shortly after entering the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces and was supplied to Bangladesh in 2024, went down in the country's history as its first howitzer export.

    Thanks to features such as its light weight, ability to be made ready to fire quickly and transportability by air platforms, the 105 mm BORAN has proved its effectiveness in modern operational environments. This operational experience paved the way for the development of a new solution designed to meet requirements for higher maneuverability and rapid deployment.

    Developed in this context, the URAN self-propelled howitzer combines BORAN's field-proven reliability and firepower with a 4×4 mobile platform. It aims to provide artillery units with speed, flexibility and high fire support in a single system under the most difficult terrain and weather conditions.

    Equipped with a fire control system developed by MKE, the 105 mm URAN can fire 12 rounds per minute and successfully destroy targets at a range of up to 18 kilometers.

    Designed in line with the "shoot-and-scoot" concept of the modern battlefield, the self-propelled howitzer system provides major advantages, especially for missions requiring rapid response.

    Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler said while presenting the URAN self-propelled howitzer that the weapon would be supplied both to the Turkish army and to friendly and allied countries.

    "There are many orders for this self-propelled howitzer from friendly and brotherly countries. We will also provide them with this military equipment," he said.

    defense industry howitzer Türkiye
    Türkiyə URAN 105 mm-lik özüyeriyən haubitsasını "SAHA 2026"da ilk dəfə təqdim edib
    Турция разработала мобильную гаубицу URAN с дальностью до 18 км

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