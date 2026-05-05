China proposes Azerbaijan consider joining SCO Development Bank

China has invited Azerbaijan to consider joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Development Bank, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

The proposal was voiced during a meeting between Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov and representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

The dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China was highly praised at the meeting.

Azerbaijan expressed interest in further strengthening its partnership with China both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It was also emphasized that more active participation of Chinese companies in Azerbaijan's industrial zones and expanded opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing and green technologies, the digital economy, and logistics are in line with Azerbaijan's strategic interests.

Mamishov noted that China is one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners, and there is great potential for further expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also added that key areas for the development of bilateral relations are export diversification and increasing trade turnover, especially in the non-oil sector.