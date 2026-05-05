Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed
Other countries
- 05 May, 2026
- 20:02
Ukraine's General Staff said complex strikes on the port and oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse, in Krasnodar Krai, caused more than $300 million in damage, Report informs.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a statement on Telegram.
According to the statement, estimates showed that complex strikes carried out by Ukrainian Defense Forces units in April and on May 1 caused more than $300 million in damage to Tuapse port infrastructure and the Tuapse oil refinery.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the port and oil refinery in Tuapse four times in April and on May 1.
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