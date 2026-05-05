Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 20:02
    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Ukraine's General Staff said complex strikes on the port and oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse, in Krasnodar Krai, caused more than $300 million in damage, Report informs.

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a statement on Telegram.

    According to the statement, estimates showed that complex strikes carried out by Ukrainian Defense Forces units in April and on May 1 caused more than $300 million in damage to Tuapse port infrastructure and the Tuapse oil refinery.

    The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the port and oil refinery in Tuapse four times in April and on May 1.

    Tuapse oil refinery Ukraine war The Ukrainian Armed Forces
    Ukraynanın Tuapsedəki obyektlərə zərbələri nəticəsində dəyən zərərin məbləği açıqlanıb
    Генштаб ВСУ оценил ущерб объектам в Туапсе более чем в $300 млн

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