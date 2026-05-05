Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

As part of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with David Songulashvili, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, Report informs.

Minister Majnun Mammadov described "Caspian Agro" as one of the region's largest agricultural events, noting the growing participation and interest each year.

He welcomed Georgia's national pavilion at the exhibition, stressing that it would further strengthen economic ties and business connections between the two countries.

Georgia's Minister David Songulashvili emphasized that his country seeks closer partnership with Azerbaijan across all sectors, highlighting the importance of expanding trade and agricultural cooperation.

The meeting also covered issues such as strengthening legal frameworks, expanding the joint agriculture working group, and improving information exchange on high-export-potential products.

Discussions further focused on boosting agricultural trade, strengthening business ties, technology transfer, and cooperation in aquaculture. The sides also reviewed regular exchange of information on transboundary diseases, joint action against serious outbreaks, and expanded cooperation in agricultural research and education.