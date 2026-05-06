Turkish VP: Progress achieved toward peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye supports the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan and Armenia have already made significant progress in this regard, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz told journalists, Report informs.

"We can already say that peace between the two countries is very close. With peace established, the South Caucasus will play a different role regionally and globally as a strategically important area. In particular, the development of the Middle Corridor and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will boost transit. Overall, balance in the region will bring both greater security and greater prosperity."