Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish VP: Progress achieved toward peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:51
    Turkish VP: Progress achieved toward peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Türkiye supports the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan and Armenia have already made significant progress in this regard, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz told journalists, Report informs.

    "We can already say that peace between the two countries is very close. With peace established, the South Caucasus will play a different role regionally and globally as a strategically important area. In particular, the development of the Middle Corridor and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will boost transit. Overall, balance in the region will bring both greater security and greater prosperity."

    Cevdet Yilmaz Azerbaijan-Armenia peace South Caucasus Zangazur corridor Middle Corridor Türkiye
    Türkiyənin vitse-prezidenti: Azərbaycanla Ermənistan sülhün təmini istiqamətində ciddi irəliləyiş əldə edib
    Джевдет Йылмаз заявил о значительном прогрессе в мирном процессе между Баку и Ереваном

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