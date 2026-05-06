Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan to join Belgrade Energy Forum in May

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 16:10
    Azerbaijan to join Belgrade Energy Forum in May

    Azerbaijan will participate in the upcoming Belgrade Energy Forum to be held in Serbia's capital.

    According to Report, the country will be represented by Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov, who will travel to Belgrade to attend the forum on May 11–12.

    The event will focus on key topics such as energy security, the green transition, renewable energy, and regional cooperation.

    The Belgrade Energy Forum is considered one of the most prestigious platforms in the region's energy sector, having hosted 1,500 participants from around the world to date. This year's forum will bring together government officials, representatives of international organizations, investors, and energy companies.

    Azerbaijan's participation highlights the importance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which is a key direction of bilateral economic relations. Azerbaijan has become one of Serbia's major partners in diversifying gas supplies and currently exports natural gas to the country.

    The two sides are working to strengthen energy security, particularly through the Bulgaria–Serbia interconnector, while discussions also continue on the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) involvement in Serbian energy projects and increasing gas supply volumes.

    energy sector Elnur Soltanov Belgrade Serbia Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Belqrad Enerji Forumunda təmsil olunacaq
    Эльнур Солтанов представит Азербайджан на Белградском энергетическом форуме

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