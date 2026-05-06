Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss expanding business cooperation

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli and Metin Çelik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye's Isparta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current state and expansion opportunities of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The parties emphasized the importance of further developing business ties between the two brotherly countries.

During the discussions, cooperation prospects in the fields of industry, agriculture, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest were reviewed, and opportunities for strengthening contacts between businesspeople and promoting joint projects were highlighted.

The parties noted that such meetings make a significant contribution to deepening economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, increasing mutual investments, and forming new areas of cooperation.