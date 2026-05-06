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    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation

    Military
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation

    The General Prosecutor"s Offices of Azerbaijan and Mongolia have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding legal cooperation and strengthening joint efforts in combating crime.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan"s Prosecutor General"s Office, that the document was signed during an official visit to Baku by a Mongolian delegation led by Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, who arrived at the invitation of Azerbaijan"s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

    During the meeting, the sides highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and emphasized effective cooperation between their law enforcement agencies.

    Kamran Aliyev briefed the Mongolian delegation on ongoing digitalization efforts within Azerbaijan"s prosecution system and the introduction of new legal institutions.

    In turn, the Mongolian Prosecutor General expressed gratitude for the warm reception and noted that his office places great importance on strengthening ties with Azerbaijan.

    The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in combating crime and agreed to continue collaboration in areas such as extradition, legal assistance, training of prosecutors, and other fields.

    In addition, the Mongolian Prosecutor General was awarded the 100th Anniversary of the Prosecutor"s Office of Azerbaijan jubilee medal for his contribution to developing cooperation between the two countries" prosecution bodies.

    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia prosecutors sign memorandum to expand legal cooperation
    Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Monqolustan prokurorluqları arasında memorandum imzalanıb
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    Прокуратуры Азербайджана и Монголии подписали меморандум о взаимопонимании

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