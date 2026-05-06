Norway to allocate over $300M to Ukraine under PURL

The Norwegian government has announced that it will provide 2.8 billion kroner (about $302 million) to Ukraine through the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism, which facilitates the purchase of US weapons, Report informs, citing the Norwegian government.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre stated that Norway, together with European partners, is financing US military aid packages for Ukraine's defense: "We are now supporting another important aid package. I hope more European countries will join efforts to deliver critical military equipment to Ukraine quickly."

With this new allocation, Norway's total contributions through the PURL mechanism have exceeded 12.5 billion kroner.

The decision was announced today in connection with Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov's, visit to Norway.