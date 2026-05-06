Trump: Epic Fury can end if Tehran agrees to terms

Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, the "already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, Report informs.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote.