Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump: Epic Fury can end if Tehran agrees to terms

    Other countries
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 16:31
    Trump: Epic Fury can end if Tehran agrees to terms

    Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, the "already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, Report informs.

    "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz Donald Trump
    Tramp Hörmüz boğazının açılması şərtlərini açıqlayıb
    Трамп назвал условия деблокады Ормузского пролива

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