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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Appointment of new adviser to Ukraine's Presidential Office causes stir in country

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    • 06 May, 2026
    • 16:12
    Appointment of new adviser to Ukraine's Presidential Office causes stir in country

    A new advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has been appointed in Ukraine, Report informs.

    Serhiy Tihipko, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister in the government of former President Viktor Yanukovych, has been appointed to this position.

    The appointment has sparked widespread public outcry and criticism in Ukraine.

    The appointment was not announced officially. It was made public following media updates.

    Ukraine advisor appointment
    Ukraynada Prezident Ofisinə yeni müşavir təyinatı qalmaqal yaradıb
    Назначение нового советника Офиса президента Украины вызвало резонанс

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