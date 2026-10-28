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    Vucic: Difficult period lies ahead for Serbia

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 07:28
    Vucic: Difficult period lies ahead for Serbia

    A difficult period lies ahead for Serbia, but the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will put the country back on the right track, Aleksandar Vučić, leader of the United Serbia list, said in an interview with Informer TV, according to Report's Balkan bureau.

    Vučić noted that the SNS is ready for dialogue with all political movements and well-intentioned people.

    "We are experienced and resilient people, and we have gone through very difficult challenges. We faced similar difficulties in 2000, emerged victorious, transformed the country and created an additional 550,000 jobs. I hope we will not have to wait that long to do it this time. I am confident that we can do it again," he stressed.

    Vučić described the Student List as the worst political alternative so far and claimed that its representatives lacked political experience and serious political knowledge.

    According to him, the new government to be formed by the Student List will pursue policies directed against Serbia.

    He claimed that such a government could reverse achievements secured in line with Serbia's position at the UN General Assembly, recognize the Serbian people as a nation that committed genocide, and impose sanctions on Russia.

    Vučić also said that he had received information about who would become the new foreign minister. He claimed that the appointment had been determined from outside rather than by student plenums.

    Aleksandar Vučić Serbia
    Vuçiç: Serbiyanı çətin dövr gözləyir
    Вучич: Сербию ожидают трудные времена
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