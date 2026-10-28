Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)
Finance
- 28 October, 2026
- 08:52
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
115.49
|
1.61
|
54.64
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
101.33
|
1.43
|
43.91
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,056.00
|
- 18.60
|
- 285.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,377.57
|
15.99
|
4,314.28
|
S&P 500
|
7,722.60
|
45.83
|
877.10
|
Nasdaq
|
26,477.81
|
308.43
|
3,235.82
|
Nikkei
|
63,268.37
|
1,078.72
|
12,928.89
|
Dax
|
25,590.77
|
179.93
|
1,100.36
|
FTSE 100
|
10,686.54
|
- 80.79
|
755.16
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,887.14
|
39.82
|
- 262.36
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,648.30
|
- 49.22
|
- 320.54
|
Bist 100
|
11,151.03
|
- 0.93
|
- 110.49
|
RTS
|
987.37
|
12.13
|
- 126.76
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1122
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0623
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3294
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0179
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9300
|
- 0.0200
|
1.4800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.5000
|
- 0.0200
|
1.7500
|
TRY/USD
|
49.8374
|
0.0300
|
6.8812
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6681
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3209
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (28.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (28.10.2026)
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