Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 08:52
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    115.49

    1.61

    54.64

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    101.33

    1.43

    43.91

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,056.00

    - 18.60

    - 285.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,377.57

    15.99

    4,314.28

    S&P 500

    7,722.60

    45.83

    877.10

    Nasdaq

    26,477.81

    308.43

    3,235.82

    Nikkei

    63,268.37

    1,078.72

    12,928.89

    Dax

    25,590.77

    179.93

    1,100.36

    FTSE 100

    10,686.54

    - 80.79

    755.16

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,887.14

    39.82

    - 262.36

    Shanghai Composite

    3,648.30

    - 49.22

    - 320.54

    Bist 100

    11,151.03

    - 0.93

    - 110.49

    RTS

    987.37

    12.13

    - 126.76

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1122

    0.0000

    - 0.0623

    USD/GBP

    1.3294

    0.0000

    - 0.0179

    JPY/USD

    157.9300

    - 0.0200

    1.4800

    RUB/USD

    80.5000

    - 0.0200

    1.7500

    TRY/USD

    49.8374

    0.0300

    6.8812

    CNY/USD

    6.6681

    0.0000

    - 0.3209
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (28.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (28.10.2026)
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