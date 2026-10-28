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    Flooding in Haiti kills at least four people

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 07:43
    Flooding in Haiti kills at least four people

    Heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, killing at least four people and cutting off dozens of communities, authorities said, Report informs via AP News.

    At least four people were reported dead and two others missing in Haiti"s southwestern region, where flooding affected more than 3,200 families and destroyed hundreds of homes, according to the country"s Civil Protection Agency. It added that landslides have affected several roads in southwestern Haiti.

    Meanwhile, in the neighboring Dominican Republic, at least 30 communities have been cut off by rains, and more than 100 homes are flooded, according to the country"s Emergency Operations Center.

    Both countries share the island of Hispaniola.

    The rains are blamed on a low-pressure system moving through the northern Caribbean.

    Floods Heavy rains Haiti Dominican Republic
    Haitidə daşqın nəticəsində azı 4 nəfər ölüb
    При наводнении на Гаити погибли не менее четырех человек
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