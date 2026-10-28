6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast

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A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 201 km northwest of the city of Port Olry.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received, and no tsunami warning has been issued.