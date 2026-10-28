6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast
Other countries
- 28 October, 2026
- 08:35
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.
According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 201 km northwest of the city of Port Olry.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km.
No reports of damage or casualties have been received, and no tsunami warning has been issued.
Vanuatu sahillərində 6,1 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
У побережья Вануату произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,1
Latest News
09:41
Azeri Light crude drops to $122.49 per barrelEnergy
09:37
Azerbaijan to face Chile in next FIFA U-15 World Cup match in BakuFootball
09:33
Kim Jong Un calls on army units to maintain full combat readinessOther countries
09:16
CBA currency exchange rates (28.10.2026)Finance
09:10
Trump expects to meet with Putin, Zelenskyy soonOther countries
08:52
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)Finance
08:35
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coastOther countries
08:21
Photo
Azerbaijani wrestlers return home after successful World Championships campaignTeam sports
08:10
US military spending on Iran operation tops $47 billionOther countries