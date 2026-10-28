Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 08:35
    6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast

    A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

    According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 201 km northwest of the city of Port Olry.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km.

    No reports of damage or casualties have been received, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

    Earthquake European-Mediterranean Seismological Center Vanuatu
    Vanuatu sahillərində 6,1 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    У побережья Вануату произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,1
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:41
    Azeri Light crude drops to $122.49 per barrel
    Energy
    09:37
    Azerbaijan to face Chile in next FIFA U-15 World Cup match in Baku
    Football
    09:33
    Kim Jong Un calls on army units to maintain full combat readiness
    Other countries
    09:16
    CBA currency exchange rates (28.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:10
    Trump expects to meet with Putin, Zelenskyy soon
    Other countries
    08:52
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2026)
    Finance
    08:35
    6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast
    Other countries
    08:21
    Photo
    Azerbaijani wrestlers return home after successful World Championships campaign
    Team sports
    08:10
    US military spending on Iran operation tops $47 billion
    Other countries
    All News Feed