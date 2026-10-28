Trump expects to meet with Putin, Zelenskyy soon
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- 28 October, 2026
- 09:10
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US President Donald Trump has stated that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future, Report informs.
The American leader was speaking to journalists at the Andrews military base near Washington upon returning from Texas.
Responding to a clarifying question from journalists about who exactly the meeting is planned with, the US president named Putin and Zelenskyy.
Donald Tramp Putin və Zelenski ilə görüş planlarını açıqlayıb
Трамп заявил о подготовке встречи с Путиным и Зеленским
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