Qarabag FK part ways with Abbas Huseynov
Football
- 28 October, 2026
- 07:59
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Azerbaijani football club Qarabag FK has parted ways with defender Abbas Huseynov, the club's press service told Report.
The contract of the defender, who had been playing for the team since 2017, was terminated by mutual agreement.
During his time at Qarabag, Abbas Huseynov won the Azerbaijan championship seven times and the Azerbaijan Cup twice.
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