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    US military spending on Iran operation tops $47 billion

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 08:10
    US military spending on Iran operation tops $47 billion

    As of October 16, the cost of the US military operation against Iran reached $47.1 billion, up $3.5 billion from the Pentagon's previous estimate, Briana Reilly, defense reporter for Punchbowl News, said in a post on X, referring to data provided to Congress by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Report informs.

    The US Department of Defense submitted its previous cost estimate to lawmakers in early September.

    Approximately $29 billion of the spending was allocated to replenishing munitions stocks used during combat operations, $11.9 billion to operational expenses, and $6.1 billion to replacing lost military equipment and hardware.

    At the same time, the total does not include the cost of restoring US military facilities in the region damaged during the conflict.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East military spending Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon)
    ABŞ-ın İrana qarşı hərbi əməliyyatının xərcləri 47,1 milyard dollara çatıb
    Расходы США на военную операцию против Ирана превысили $47 млрд
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