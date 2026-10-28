Azerbaijani wrestlers return home after successful World Championships campaign
Team sports
- 28 October, 2026
- 08:21
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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers who performed successfully at the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, have returned home.
According to Report, a welcoming ceremony for the athletes was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Representatives of the sports community, media members, fans, relatives of the wrestlers and members of the public attended the ceremony.
Among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won gold medals, while Nihat Mammadli (63 kg) claimed silver.
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