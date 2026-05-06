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    Cevdet Yilmaz: Burning of Turkish flag in Armenia - cause for concern

    Region
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:59
    Cevdet Yilmaz: Burning of Turkish flag in Armenia - cause for concern

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has commented on the burning of the Turkish flag in Armenia on April 23, Report informs.

    The vice president stated in a statement to journalists that the incident was cause for concern.

    "Some time ago (May 4 – ed.) I was in Yerevan and repeatedly raised this issue during discussions. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as you know, reacted negatively to this (the burning of the Turkish flag – ed.). The Armenian president also called the incident unacceptable. In Armenia, there were both those who condemned the incident and those who celebrated it," Yilmaz said.

    On April 23, a Turkish flag was burned during a "torchlight procession" in Yerevan. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incident.

    Cevdet Yilmaz Türkiye Armenia burning of flag
    Cevdet Yılmaz: Ermənistanda Türkiyə bayrağının yandırılması narahatlıq doğurur
    Джевдет Йылмаз: Сожжение турецкого флага в Армении вызывает обеспокоенность

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