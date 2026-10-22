Financing, investment partnership opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

Within the framework of the Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation Forum held in Baku, Financing the Green Energy Corridor - Investment and partnership roundtable was organized, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

The discussions, moderated by Claire Nicolas, Senior Energy Economist at the World Bank, were attended by Violaine Silvestro Von Kameke, Head of Unit at the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), Nataly Mouravidze, Head of the Azerbaijan Resident Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Ziya Aliyev, Vice President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Faraj Huseynbeyov, Lead Project Officer at the Asian Development Bank, and Arnaud Jouvin, Vice President on Investment and Energy at Brookfield Asset Management.

At the session, possible financing structures for the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor, risk allocation, joint involvement of state and private capital, blended finance and bankability were discussed. It was emphasized in the discussions that the implementation of such large-scale and cross-border energy infrastructure projects requires close cooperation between international financial institutions, states, and private investors.