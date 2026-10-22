Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
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    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to its liberated territories on Thursday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 44 families, comprising 176 people, were relocated to seven settlements in the Khojaly and Aghdara districts.

    Thus, 4 families (23 people) were moved to Khojaly city, 3 families (7 people) to Badara village, 1 family (2 people) to Dashbulagh village, and 2 families (5 people) to Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district.

    Additionally, 6 families (29 people) were moved to Vangli village, and 23 families (83 people) to Heyvali village in the Aghdara district.

    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories

    Great Return State Program resettlement Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Xocalı və Ağdərəyə daha 44 ailə yola salınıb
    Photo
    В Ходжалинский и Агдеринский районы возвращаются еще 44 семьи
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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