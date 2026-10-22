Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories

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Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to its liberated territories on Thursday, Report informs.

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

As part of this phase, 44 families, comprising 176 people, were relocated to seven settlements in the Khojaly and Aghdara districts.

Thus, 4 families (23 people) were moved to Khojaly city, 3 families (7 people) to Badara village, 1 family (2 people) to Dashbulagh village, and 2 families (5 people) to Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district.

Additionally, 6 families (29 people) were moved to Vangli village, and 23 families (83 people) to Heyvali village in the Aghdara district.