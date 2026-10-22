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    Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new Constitution

    Region
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 13:39
    Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new Constitution

    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan doesn't rule out the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections to adopt a new Constitution for the country, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "In the near future, we will publish a new draft of the Constitution, begin discussions, and submit it to parliament. We will try to convince our colleagues in the opposition that this is a very important and fundamental issue, a matter of defining and resolving the question of the viability of the Armenian state. We will try to convince them, but if that does not work, we will consider other scenarios, including the possibility of holding early elections - though who said such a scenario is excluded?" Pashinyan said at a briefing.

    Nikol Pashinyan Early parliamentary elections Constitution of Armenia
    Paşinyan yeni konstitusiyanın qəbulu üçün növbədənkənar parlament seçkilərini istisna etməyib
    Пашинян не исключил досрочные парламентские выборы для принятия новой Конституции Армении
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