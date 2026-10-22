Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting framework

The implementation of a results-based budgeting mechanism is being expanded in Azerbaijan, said Ilham Karimov, Head of the Results-Based Budget Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

Speaking at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Karimov noted that the results-based budgeting mechanism plays a decisive role in accelerating economic reforms and increasing transparency.

"There are several dimensions to this process. We are currently in the eighth year of the reform. The first two years were devoted to developing the regulatory framework. Then came the pandemic, followed by a five-year pilot phase. During that period, we identified the strengths and weaknesses of the recommended methodology and developed a mechanism adapted to Azerbaijan's conditions," he said.

Karimov emphasized that the model is tailored specifically to Azerbaijan.

"This mechanism is an Azerbaijani model, and I hope that, in the future, it will gain international recognition similar to ASAN Service, which has become one of Azerbaijan's successful brands in the field of public service innovation," the official added.