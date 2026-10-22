AFFA president addresses players ahead of FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku

Azerbaijan is proud to host young footballers from 189 countries at the upcoming FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), wrote on Instagram, Report informs.

Najaf noted that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to host the tournament in Baku.

"Our country is ready for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival. We are proud to host this football celebration, which will bring together young footballers from 189 countries around the world. I believe this event will provide participants with international experience, new friendships, and unforgettable memories. I wish success to all teams, including our national side. Dear young footballers, play with passion, compete fairly, and enjoy every moment. Perhaps the future stars of world football will take their first major steps right here. Welcome to Azerbaijan, welcome to Baku," he said.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will be held from October 22-30 at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The opening and final matches will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

The first matches are scheduled for October 24. The tournament is expected to feature teams from 189 countries and include nearly 1,000 matches, bringing together young footballers from around the world.