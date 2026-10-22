Finance Ministry: Budget organizations should focus on sector development

Budget-funded institutions should focus not only on current financing needs but also on the long-term development of their sectors, Ilham Karimov, Head of the Results-Based Budget Policy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, said, Report informs.

Speaking at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Karimov stressed that strategy and planning should remain at the forefront of budget management.

"Organizations financed from the state budget should clearly define the results and targets they aim to achieve and shape their budgets accordingly," he said.

The official also emphasized the importance of digitalization: "I would like to see budget expenditures become 100% digitalized in the near future. Significant efforts are being devoted to achieving this goal."