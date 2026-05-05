Azerbaijan, Ecuador sign visa exemption deal for diplomatic passport holders
Foreign policy
- 05 May, 2026
- 17:26
Azerbaijan and Ecuador have mutually agreed to exempt holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports from visa requirements.
According to Report, the agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic, official, and service passport holders was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Ecuador.
The signing took place during the visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Ecuador. On behalf of Ecuador, the document was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Alejandro Dávalos.
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