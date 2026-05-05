Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Ecuador sign visa exemption deal for diplomatic passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 17:26
    Azerbaijan, Ecuador sign visa exemption deal for diplomatic passport holders

    Azerbaijan and Ecuador have mutually agreed to exempt holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports from visa requirements.

    According to Report, the agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic, official, and service passport holders was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Ecuador.

    The signing took place during the visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Ecuador. On behalf of Ecuador, the document was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Alejandro Dávalos.

    visa exemption Azerbaijan Ecuador
    Azərbaycan və Ekvador diplomatik, rəsmi və xidməti pasport sahiblərini vizadan azad edir
    Азербайджан и Эквадор отменяют визовый режим для владельцев диппаспортов

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