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    Germany provides 5.5M euros to finance nature-based solutions through ADB

    Finance
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 18:19
    Germany provides 5.5M euros to finance nature-based solutions through ADB

    Germany has become a funding partner for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s Nature-Based Solutions Hub, providing 5.5 million euros in grant co-financing.

    According to a Report correspondent from Samarkand, this was announced during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

    It was emphasized that the allocated funds will be used to enhance efforts to protect, sustainably manage, and restore biodiversity and ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific region.

    "Nature is key to ensuring inclusive economic growth, sustainability, and long-term development in Asia and the Pacific. Germany's participation strengthens the growing coalition of partners committed to increasing investment in nature through coordinated action and innovative financing mechanisms. Together, we are moving from plans to practical implementation," said ADB President Masato Kanda.

    German funding is provided through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented with the assistance of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ). This announcement coincided with the signing of an implementing agreement between ADB and GIZ, formalizing the partnership. The Nature-Based Financing Hub was established in 2023 and aims to mobilize at least $5 billion in conservation investments by 2030.

    59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Germany Masato Kanda
    Almaniya ADB vasitəsilə təbii həllərin maliyyələşdirilməsinə 5,5 milyon avro ayırıb
    Германия выделила 5,5 млн евро на финансирование природных решений через АБР

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