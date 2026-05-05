EU supports transport connectivity projects in South Caucasus

Progress in the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is recognized as a key project contributing to sustainable, safe, and inclusive regional transport connectivity, according to the joint declaration signed between the EU and Armenia following the summit in Yerevan on May 5, Report informs.

The shared vision is aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and transport connectivity in the Black Sea, South Caucasus, and Central Asia regions, as well as developing people-to-people contacts.

The declaration states the parties' commitment to "the core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"The deepening of our bilateral relations is an investment in peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and beyond. In this respect, we commend the efforts to further institutionalise peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and to ensure the signing and ratification of the peace treaty," the document states.

It also commends the outcome of the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit, and the subsequent steps taken towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the EU also reiterates full support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, and the inclusive re-opening of all communications in the region based on sovereignty, territorial integrity of the countries of the region, as well as the principles of the inviolability of borders and reciprocity.