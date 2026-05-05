The International Relations Secretary of Georgia's People's Power Party, Eka Sepashvili, responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's critical remarks directed at the European Parliament, stated that the South Caucasus policy of certain European structures has been unsuccessful, according to Report.

In her statement to journalists, Sepashvili stated that international pressure is being observed against Georgia and Azerbaijan, and that these countries do not conform to the political and economic conjuncture shaped by European bureaucratic circles.

According to her, the views expressed by the Azerbaijani president carry the character of a fitting response to the policy pursued by certain European structures.

Sepashvili criticized the activities of the European Parliament, stating that the institution has lost its credibility and, having fallen under the influence of global powers, makes decisions aligned with the agenda of certain interest groups. In her view, these decisions are based more on narrow interests rather than political correctness or the broader economic interests of states.

The Georgian politician noted that in recent years, numerous resolutions against Azerbaijan and Georgia have been adopted by the European Parliament, which can be assessed as a tool of pressure against the countries of the region.

"If we look at reality, the picture is clear – the policy of certain European structures in the South Caucasus has been unsuccessful. Although these institutions talk about democratic values, they actually restrict opportunities for dialogue," Sepashvili emphasized.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the European Parliament during his address via video link at the 8th Summit of the European Political Community held in Yerevan on May 4. The head of state stated that the European Parliament undermines the peace process instead of supporting it.