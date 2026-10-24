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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 25

    Ecology
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 25

    Intermittent rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 25, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    Short-lived heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible in isolated areas of the peninsula. A moderate northeast wind will blow.

    Air temperatures are expected to range from 15-17°C at night to 17-19°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-80%.

    In Azerbaijan's districts, intermittent rainfall is also forecast in some areas. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail, and snowfall in high mountainous areas are possible in isolated locations. Precipitation may intensify in eastern districts. Fog is expected in some places during the night and morning hours, with a moderate easterly wind prevailing.

    Temperatures in the regions will range from 13-16°C at night and 17-21°C during the day, while in mountainous areas temperatures will be 2-6°C at night and 8-13°C during the daytime.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service Azerbaijan
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